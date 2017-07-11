Volkswagen Once Again To Sell Vehicles in Iran
Jul 11 2017
Volkswagen

Volkswagen Once Again To Sell Vehicles in Iran

Volkswagen will begin the sale of vehicles in Iran in August. Initially, Volkswagen’s Tiguan and Passat models are to be imported under a contract concluded with the Iranian automotive company Mammut Khodro. The Volkswagen brand will thus again have a presence in the Iranian market after more than 17 years.

The privately-owned local partner Mammut Khodro—also the official Iranian importer for the Volkswagen Group’s Scania brand—will import Volkswagen brand vehicles into Iran and initially distribute them through eight dealers, focusing on the Teheran region.

The Tiguan and Passat imports mark the continuation of a long tradition for Volkswagen in Iran: the brand was already a familiar sight on the roads back in the 1950s with the Beetle, which was followed by the Bulli (1960s) and Gol (1990s), before Volkswagen completely withdrew from Iran in 2000.

The initial aim of the present import initiative is to gain an insight into current market needs, establish the Volkswagen brand in Iran, and offer Iranians modern technologies “made in Germany”. The Iranian government estimates that there will be some 3 million new registrations in the overall passenger car market per year in the medium to long term.

About the Author

Aaron TurpenAn automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print. You can find his portfolio at AaronOnAutos.com.

View all posts by Aaron Turpen
