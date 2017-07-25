Why First-Time Drivers Should Opt For A Small Engine

People who’ve just passed their driving test will often want to get on the roads as soon as possible. So, they search online or head out to a local dealership looking for the most suitable vehicle. It’s usually sensible for individuals in that position to opt for something with a small engine. In this post, there is lots of information about why that is a good idea. At the end of the day, the first car people drive will help to mold their driving style and set them on a course for the future. For that reason, it’s essential to make the right choice.

The Cost

Firstly, there is no getting away from the fact that cars with a small engine will cost less than those with large engines. As it’s the first car the person has used since passing their test, it doesn’t make sense to spend too much. Many things could go wrong, and the driver might want to change their vehicle within a couple of months. So, it’s sensible to opt for something that isn’t going to break the bank. Of course, insurance and road tax costs are also lower when your vehicle has a small engine. Smart folks will use price comparison websites to find the best deals.

Safety

There is a high likelihood that first-time drivers will become involved in an accident at some point. Indeed, that is why insurance companies charge those people more to purchase a policy. Statistics show, there are thousands of crashes on the roads in the US every single year. Nobody wants to become part of those figures, but those who are new to the road face the highest risks. The last thing anyone wants is to have to call an accident lawyer to help fight a court case. That said, it’s possible to decrease the chances of a severe event occurring by opting for a smaller engine. At the very least, that will mean it’s less likely a crash will happen at high speeds.

Ease of repair

There might come a time when the new driver wants to repair their vehicle. That could cost a fortune if they have to employ professionals. Most people purchase a manual and try to perform minor repairs without assistance. That is often much easier if the car has a smaller engine. Some of the big 4-liter 4×4 cars around today are impossible to fix without help. However, the same isn’t true for the many 1-liter models available right now. Also, the parts themselves are going to cost less with smaller cars.

As readers can see from the information on this page, it’s wise to think small when buying a car for a first-time driver. Those people have plenty of years left on the road, and so there’s more than enough time to upgrade in the future. When someone first passes their test, safety and cost should become the most important factors in their decision making. When all’s said and done, there are thousands of models on the market with small engines these days. There are also articles online that recommend the best cars for people in that position. So, just perform some research.