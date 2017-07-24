Your Driving License Has Been Suspended. Now What?

Driving license suspension is a pretty serious matter. It doesn’t just mess around with your driving; it can have an effect on your daily life in many ways, it can even contribute to you losing a job. There are financial repercussions; those looking to get a loan, for example, may find it hard to so.

There are plenty of ways to receive a license suspension, from DUIs to repeat offences such speeding. If you get one, it’s important to understand the right way of going about things.

We’re going to take this opportunity to show you exactly what you need to do if you ever find yourself in this situation.

Drive better

Too late to give you this advice, eh? You need to do your best to ensure that you never get into this situation in the first place. If you drive safe, then you’ve got nearly zero chance of getting a license suspension. If you aren’t driving safely, then you shouldn’t complain about this situation too much – after all, everyone should be held accountable when they are driving something as dangerous as a car!

Get a lawyer

Perhaps you think the suspension isn’t justified. Maybe there was a car accident that you took the blame for despite it being the fault of the other driver. This is why you need to be careful and know how to correctly file a car accident claim. It’s vital that you get a lawyer in place to represent your case. You will need to be able to fight the revocation on legal terms, and a good attorney will be able to guide you through the process. With a lot of work and a little bit of leniency, you might be able to save your license. Of course, license suspensions vary from state to state, so it’s also important to find a lawyer with knowledge of the state regulations.

Take the assigned courses

In many cases, the state might offer you an opportunity to go on a course to get your license back. There are various classes to take – there’s a drink driving program in most states, for example, which is probably the most famous example. And, there are courses for speeding and road awareness, too. You will have to pay to access the program, but if it’s a choice of that or losing your license, it’s a no-brainer.

Adjusting to new life

If you are suspended, then you need to deal with it the right way. You could also appeal to colleagues to start a carpool, or even look to carpool apps to help. Perhaps you could work from home. Otherwise, public transport is about to become your best friend!

The return

When your suspension is lifted, there will still be restrictions on your driving. For example, you may not be eligible for standard car insurance; you may have to go with a type of insurance that marks you out as a potentially dangerous driver! It costs more than standard insurance, of course. This may not be a lifelong problem; you should be able to prove yourself over an allotted period.