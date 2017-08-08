8 Driving Mistakes That Can Make You Lose Your Claim on Car Insurance

It’s more likely than you think that you will get into some kind of car accident or incident at least once in your life. Driving can be pretty dangerous, so there’s always the chance that you’re going to wind up hitting someone else on the road or someone else hits you. When this happens, you definitely want your insurance to help cover the damages, right? Well, there might be some trouble with that if you fall for any of the below driving mistakes that make you lose your claim on your insurance. That’s right, there are mistakes that you can easily avoid that might make you lose your claim. Keep reading down below to learn more about them so you can avoid them!

Wearing The Wrong Shoes When You’re Driving Your Car

Yes, if you were to wear high heel shoes or flip flops when you’re driving, you could find yourself without a claim on your insurance. That’s because the wrong pair of shoes could have caused this accident or lessened your chances of stopping it from happening. Make sure to wear closed-toed shoes when driving your car.

Leaving Your Car Without Locking It

Of course, if you leave your car without locking it, then you are just asking for someone to come in and steal your objects or even your car. If you don’t lock your car, then that was your fault, which could cause you to lose your claim! Speaking of car insurance, Learn if car insurance is tax deductible here.

Not Getting Your Car Serviced Or Maintained In A Timely Manner

If you find yourself in an accident or with some kind of repairs needed on your car, you might not have a claim on your insurance if you haven’t regularly maintained your car. The insurance company is going to see that

as one of the main reasons why you’re in this mess in the first place and decide not to help out.

Giving Your Pets Free Roam Throughout Your Car

When you don’t secure your pets while driving in the car, this could also

hurt your claim to your insurance company. That’s because pets roaming the car are seriously distracting and could be seen as the reason why an accident occurred.

Lending Your Car To Someone Else In Your Family Or A Friend

You should never ever lend your car to someone else, no matter how much you trust them. The car is and always will be in your name, which means that you are liable to anything that happens to the car. If someone else was driving the car when an accident occurred, then you won’t be able to get your claim.

Not Updating Your Details After Getting A New Job

In fact, even if you don’t tell your insurance company that you switched jobs, you could lose your claim on your insurance. This is a super easy step to take, so make sure you do it to keep your claim safe and sound.

Attaching Anything To The Rearview Mirror That Blocks Your View

You shouldn’t have anything large, like a fluffy pair of dice, attached to the rearview mirror of the car. If you do have this, then this shows the insurance company that this could have distracted you while driving on the road and caused your incident to occur.

Driving Recklessly, In General

In general, if you are driving recklessly while on the road, then you are going to have trouble claiming your insurance. Insurance companies never want to have to pay out money, which is why they will find any chance to deny your claim.

When you get into an incident with a car, then you want to make sure that you have an insurance to back you up. However, if you make any of the above mistakes, you’re going to find yourself without a claim to help with your expenses.