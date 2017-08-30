Car racing-themed online slots you must definitely try!

If you’re someone who’s a car racing enthusiast, keeps up to date with the latest F1 news, and also loves placing an occasional punt every now and then, there are some car racing-themed online slot games you must definitely try. In fact, if you play online slots at Euro Palace you may have already come across some or all of them. Let’s take a brief look at three of them below.

Racing for Pinks

Consisting of several unique features as well as some mega size pay outs, this 5-reel online slot game from Microgaming doesn’t allow for selection of pay lines. Instead, it’s an all ways slot game wherein you can play all the 243 possible ways of scoring a win.

The term racing for pinks has actually been derived from the street racing world wherein ‘racing for pink slips’ basically implies that the winner gets to keep his/her opponent’s car (as in those Fast and Furious movies).

There’s a race track in the background and you get to see a handful of street racing characters as well as their cars in the form of game symbols. Other game symbols are in the form of car engines’ images, cash images etc. Landing the bonus race symbol on reel numbers 5 and 1 triggers the bonus racing round. Predicting the correct race winner in this round takes you to the next level wherein picking correct 5 winners in all the 5 races makes you the rightful winner of the jackpot! Whenever you get the scatter girl symbol on reel 5 and 1, it triggers the free spins feature wherein you are awarded a random number of free spins, with multiplier values of up to 30 spins.

Mega Moolah 5 Reel Drive

If you wish to play just one racing themed online slot game today, Mega Moolah 5 Reel Drive should be your first pick. It gives you a very real chance of scoring some of the biggest progressive jackpots, regardless of your actual bet amount. You also stand a chance of winning a nice set of free spins, wherein if you get 3 or more scatter symbols, you’ll get credited with a handsome bonus of 10 free spins. Furthermore, your winning chances get further boosted as the free spins bonus feature round comes equipped with a 5x multiplier!

Green Light

Greenlight online slot game is a 5 reel and 20 pay line game developed by Real Time gaming, and themed around racing cars. Its graphics live up to the Realtime Gaming standard – fair and adequate enough, but not spectacular. Regardless, they are simple and colourful enough to accurately depict the symbols of racing drivers, white light, green light, red light, champagne, a trophy and playing card ranks from 9 till Ace, all with a nice chequered flag background. The wild symbol is represented by the driver symbol, which when comes on the pay line delivers a multiplier effect and multiplies the wins with 2.

The green light bonus game gets activated whenever you land 3 or more green light scatter symbols on the 5 reels. The game is also boosted by a progressive jackpot that can help you score life-changing wins!