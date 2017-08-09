Ford Gives Mustang GT a Quiet Mode
Aug 8 2017
FordVideos

Ford Gives Mustang GT a Quiet Mode

Someone called the cops on Steve von Foerster. The former head of vehicle engineering for Ford Motor Company wasn’t thrilled, but he understood why.

On an otherwise peaceful morning in his suburban Detroit neighborhood, von Foerster had just backed a Shelby GT350 Mustang out of his driveway. As the car’s V8 engine thundered, an annoyed neighbor set aside their coffee cup and dialed 911.

Von Foerster had left before the officers arrived, and he didn’t end up with a ticket. Nor did he get angry. What he got was an idea for the new Mustang.

“I love the sound of the V8, but it can be loud, and you can’t annoy people like that in your neighborhood,” said von Foerster, who now leads Ford’s user experience team in product development. “It sounds so cool, but I thought, ‘There has to be a way to give people more control over the engine’s sound.’”

Tags: 

Share this:

About the Author

Aaron TurpenAn automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print. You can find his portfolio at AaronOnAutos.com.

View all posts by Aaron Turpen
Ford Old Yeller Mustang Inspired by P-51D Revealed
FordPress Release

Ford Old Yeller Mustang Inspired by P-51D Revealed

Jul 19 2016 Press Release 0

Ford Motor Company has created the most track-ready and road-legal Ford Mustang to benefit Experimental Aircraft Association’s youth education programs, …

Read More

2015 Ford Mustang GT is the Best Pony Yet
Car ReviewFord

2015 Ford Mustang GT is the Best Pony Yet

Nov 29 2015 Aaron Turpen 2

The fiftieth anniversary of the Ford Mustang was not to go unnoticed and to celebrate, Ford introduced the 2015 Mustang …

Read More

Ford and Petty’s Garage Unveil 727 HP Mustang GT
Ford

Ford and Petty’s Garage Unveil 727 HP Mustang GT

Oct 24 2015 Aaron Turpen 0

Featuring up to 727 horsepower, the new Petty’s Garage 2016 Mustang GT King edition means that Ford’s pony will be …

Read More

Ford Mustang Apollo Edition Created for Charity Education Programs
Breaking NewsFord

Ford Mustang Apollo Edition Created for Charity Education Programs

Jul 16 2015 Aaron Turpen 1

“As far as special edition Mustangs go, this one is out of this world,” starts the press release for the …

Read More

Driving Challenge Involves a VR Helmet, a Real Car, and a Formula Drift Racer
Videos

Driving Challenge Involves a VR Helmet, a Real Car, and a Formula Drift Racer

May 27 2015 Aaron Turpen 0

Castrol EDGE has released its latest Titanium Trial as a driving challenge involving Formula Drift star Matt Powers in his …

Read More

Ford Announces Limited Run for 2015 Shelby GT350
FordPress Release

Ford Announces Limited Run for 2015 Shelby GT350

Apr 29 2015 Press Release 0

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Shelby GT350, Ford will build a limited run of Shelby GT350 and …

Read More

Leave a Reply

Sign-up for Awesomeness!