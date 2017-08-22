Kia Soul 5-passenger hatchback For All The Family
Aug 22 2017
Kia Soul 5-passenger hatchback For All The Family

The 2017 Kia Soul 5-passenger hatchback is available in base, Plus (+) and Exclaim (!) trim levels. Price range: $16,995-$29,500.

Pros

One of the best compact cars on the market, the Kia Soul has won several prizes including winning for the second year running Best Compact Car for The Money, and Best Compact Car for Families.

With ample legroom, a large amount of cargo space and a turbocharged engine, the Kia Soul has loads of features that you normally wouldn’t see in cars of this price range. Tilt, telescopic steering, back-up camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an 8-way power passenger seat and USB center console chargers. With a large range of safety features, including forward collision warning, stability control and night vision, this model is particularly tailored for families. The Kia Soul has the added system that lets parents monitor teen drivers, making it a reliable vehicle for the whole family. With the added safety features that this car provides, it is an excellent choice for families who want to prioritize the safety of their family, particularly when statistics show that road traffic accidents are the leading cause of death among young people. While accidents can come at any time, and in these cases it is wise to contact a car accident lawyer, protecting yourself as much as possible on the road starts by investing in a vehicle that is built with your safety in mind.

Regarding its aesthetic, the Kia Soul’s “box-over” is completely customizable which enables you to personalize it to your own individual style and taste. The 2017 Soul! trim gives you five color options which all come paired with a Black Leather interior.

The Soul base comes with a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine rated at 130 horsepower and 118 lb-ft of torque. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, you will get 24 miles per gallon in the city and 30 miles per gallon on the highway. The Soul Plus has a larger 2.0 liter engine, while the Soul Exclaim has 18-in Alloy wheels and a 1.6 liter turbocharged engine for a price of $23,695. All three models have a variety of features and trim options which you should consider alongside the price.

Cons

While the Kia Soul has some excellent features, as does the similar compact Kia Forte,  there are some downsides to consider when you are looking at this model. The most budget-friendly of the three models, the Base, has a 1.6-liter engine which is the weakest of all three, and even the 2.0-liter engine, Kia has been criticised for being too noisy at full throttle. The new turbocharged 1.6-liter engine is the best of all three models in terms of acceleration, but is, of course, the most expensive trim.

Overall, the Kia Soul has quite rightly gained a fanbase as a result of its relatively low price range and all-round appeal for families and commuters alike. While it fails to pack a punch with its engine, the wide range of its features and the choice in aesthetic makes it a car that is likely to continue gaining momentum across the board.

