Mazda Announces Next-Gen SKYACTIV-X Compression Engine
Aug 11 2017
Mazda Announces Next-Gen SKYACTIV-X Compression Engine

During its announcement of Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030, Mazda announced a new engine plan that they believe will be the first compression-ignition gasoline engine on the commercial market. Called SKYACTIV-X, Mazda plans to introduce the engine in 2019. It’s an evolution of the current high-compression SKYACTIV engines used in Mazda venicles.

SKYACTIV-X uses a proprietary combustion method called Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI). Mazda says that SCCI overcomes two issues that has impeded commercialization of compression ignition gasoline engines: maximizing the zone in which compression ignition is possible and achieving a seamless transition between compression ignition and spark ignition.

This new proprietary combustion engine combines the advantages of gasoline and diesel engines to optimize environmental performance, power and acceleration performance. Compression ignition makes possible a super lean burn that improves engine efficiency up to 20–30% over the current SKYACTIV-G, and from 35–45% over Mazda’s 2008 gasoline engine of the same displacement. SKYACTIV-X even equals or exceeds the latest SKYACTIV-D diesel engine in fuel efficiency.

Compression ignition combined with a supercharger will improve fuel economy while delivering tremendous engine response and increased torque of 10–30% over the current SKYACTIV-G gasoline engine. With high efficiency across a wide range of rpms and engine loads, the engine allows much more latitude in the selection of gear ratios, providing both superior fuel economy and driving performance.

