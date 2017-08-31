Ram Launches 2018 “Harvest Edition” Trucks
Aug 31 2017
Ram Truck has released special edition versions of its pickup truck lineup celebrating agriculture in America. The Ram 15,, 2500, and 3500 with all powertrains and cab/box combinations will be available in the special Harvest Edition series.

“The Ram Harvest Edition marks the first time that Ram dealers will be able to stock trucks that exactly match the colors of two of the most popular lines of farm equipment in the nation,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep & Ram Brands – FCA Global. “Farmers have been asking for these colors, and Ram is proud to be the first in the industry to be able to offer them. The Ram Harvest Edition truck will allow farm families to get their work done while proudly showing their agricultural brand loyalty.”

Case IH and New Holland farm tractors and other agricultural equipment are manufactured by subsidiaries of CNH Industrial. CNH Industrial N.V. shares a common ancestry with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Harvest Edition trucks are loaded with features that are designed to work. Among them, a ride-height increase of one inch and aggressive on/off-road tires on Ram 1500 Harvest Edition trucks are designed to help owners comfortably and confidently navigate rough farm roads and pastures.

Also included in the farm-life essentials are black tubular side steps, a durable spray-in bedliner, fold-out bumper step and mud flaps, rubber floor mats, skid plates and tow hooks (4×4) and heated seats. Ram Heavy Duty models also come with on/off-road tires and add a cargo-view camera. Other additions include technology inside the truck to include 4G Wifi.

