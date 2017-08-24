Tips For Being A Smarter And Safer Car Owner

Being a smart and safe car owner is the most important quality to possess whenever you get behind the wheel. It’s not about who can drive the ‘best’ but who can drive the ‘safest’. In fact, being able to drive well is only a small part of road safety. It’s about your observations of the road and knowledge of how your car operates alongside simply being able to drive efficiently. Here are some tips to help you become a smarter and safer car owner both on and off the road.

Learn how to maintain your car.

Part of being a good car owner is knowing how to look after your car. You might have passed your test, and being able to drive safely is obviously one of the most important things when you get behind the wheel, but elements of road safety are out of your control; you depend on the machinery you’re controlling to be in top working condition. You need to learn how to do engine checks, for starters. Learn how to check oil and water levels so that you’re never caught out during a long journey with an unexpected breakdown.

Be observant in all situations.

Being a smart driver is about never letting your guard down if you’re behind the wheel. You might concentrate whilst you’re at a busy junction or coming over a hectic highway, but you also need to concentrate on quieter roads and off-road too. You can never foresee some of the unexpected incidents which might arise suddenly. Lapses of attention are something you really need to avoid, which is why it’s important to make sure you’re well-rested and of a good state of mind when you get behind the wheel.

Think about it. You’re probably tired when you head into and out of work, and that’s why you need to pay extra attention. The roads are full of tired people driving to work at the start of the day and home from work at the end of the day. Be extra cautious at these times. You might even consider safety measures such as getting rubber wheel stops for your parking spot at the office to help avoid vehicle damage because so many minor incidents happen not on the road but in those situations you would least expect to cause any trouble.

Avoid car theft.

Obviously, you know to avoid car theft. What you might not know is how to do so. Locking the doors can only get you so far. What if you own a keyless car and some opportunistic criminal decides to break a window? It seems all too easy for somebody to steal a car if they really want to. Alongside locking all doors and windows and keeping your keys with you (if your car isn’t keyless, of course), there are other ways to keep your car safe. Think about the spot in which you park. If it’s late at night then park in a well-lit area. Don’t leave valuables on display either because that might only encourage somebody to try and break into your vehicle.