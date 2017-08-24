Tips For Being A Smarter And Safer Car Owner
Aug 24 2017
Everything Else

Tips For Being A Smarter And Safer Car Owner

Being a smart and safe car owner is the most important quality to possess whenever you get behind the wheel. It’s not about who can drive the ‘best’ but who can drive the ‘safest’. In fact, being able to drive well is only a small part of road safety. It’s about your observations of the road and knowledge of how your car operates alongside simply being able to drive efficiently. Here are some tips to help you become a smarter and safer car owner both on and off the road.

Learn how to maintain your car.

Part of being a good car owner is knowing how to look after your car. You might have passed your test, and being able to drive safely is obviously one of the most important things when you get behind the wheel, but elements of road safety are out of your control; you depend on the machinery you’re controlling to be in top working condition. You need to learn how to do engine checks, for starters. Learn how to check oil and water levels so that you’re never caught out during a long journey with an unexpected breakdown.

Be observant in all situations.

Being a smart driver is about never letting your guard down if you’re behind the wheel. You might concentrate whilst you’re at a busy junction or coming over a hectic highway, but you also need to concentrate on quieter roads and off-road too. You can never foresee some of the unexpected incidents which might arise suddenly. Lapses of attention are something you really need to avoid, which is why it’s important to make sure you’re well-rested and of a good state of mind when you get behind the wheel.

Think about it. You’re probably tired when you head into and out of work, and that’s why you need to pay extra attention. The roads are full of tired people driving to work at the start of the day and home from work at the end of the day. Be extra cautious at these times. You might even consider safety measures such as getting rubber wheel stops for your parking spot at the office to help avoid vehicle damage because so many minor incidents happen not on the road but in those situations you would least expect to cause any trouble.

Avoid car theft.

Obviously, you know to avoid car theft. What you might not know is how to do so. Locking the doors can only get you so far. What if you own a keyless car and some opportunistic criminal decides to break a window? It seems all too easy for somebody to steal a car if they really want to. Alongside locking all doors and windows and keeping your keys with you (if your car isn’t keyless, of course), there are other ways to keep your car safe. Think about the spot in which you park. If it’s late at night then park in a well-lit area. Don’t leave valuables on display either because that might only encourage somebody to try and break into your vehicle.

Share this:

About the Author

Tom BrownTom Brown is an automotive market enthusiast living in the United States. He holds a diverse background in automotive marketing and enjoys utilizing that to produce insights into the inner workings of the industry.

View all posts by Tom Brown
Tips For Being A Smarter And Safer Car Owner
Everything Else

Tips For Being A Smarter And Safer Car Owner

Aug 24 2017 Tom Brown 0

Being a smart and safe car owner is the most important quality to possess whenever you get behind the wheel. …

Read More

BMW Unveils Concept Z4 and Concept 8
BMWPress Release

BMW Unveils Concept Z4 and Concept 8

Aug 23 2017 Press Release 0

BMW has unveiled two concept vehicles during its annual Monterey Car Week Press Conference at the Lodge at Pebble Beach …

Read More

Volkswagen ID Buzz Concept Going to Production
Alternative EnergyPress ReleaseVolkswagen

Volkswagen ID Buzz Concept Going to Production

Aug 23 2017 Press Release 0

At the Detroit Show in early 2017, Volkswagen showed the I.D. BUZZ concept car, a fully electric vehicle that taps …

Read More

Nikola Zero UTV Boasts 555 HP and 200 Miles of Range
Electric Vehicles

Nikola Zero UTV Boasts 555 HP and 200 Miles of Range

Aug 22 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

Nikola Motors announced plans for a utility vehicle a few years ago with specifications that many thought were pure hype. …

Read More

The Weirdest Driving Laws You Never Knew About
Everything Else

The Weirdest Driving Laws You Never Knew About

Aug 22 2017 Emily Muelford 0

Driving offers us all freedom to go where we want when we want. Unfortunately, there are a large number of …

Read More

Kia Soul 5-passenger hatchback For All The Family
Everything Else

Kia Soul 5-passenger hatchback For All The Family

Aug 22 2017 Emily Muelford 0

The 2017 Kia Soul 5-passenger hatchback is available in base, Plus (+) and Exclaim (!) trim levels. Price range: $16,995-$29,500. Pros …

Read More

Leave a Reply