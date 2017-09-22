Driving For A Living – What You Need To Know

The rise of Uber has led many more people to consider earning a living from driving. Of course, Uber itself is struggling to retain a legal footing in many places like London right now. But you don’t have to become an Uber driver to make money from driving vehicles. There are dozens of different jobs you might pick up. Many of them are on a self-employed basis though. This means you need to fund your own benefits, insurance, fuel, and vehicle maintenance.

The types of job you might be keen to look into include courier or delivery services, logistics like large vehicle haulage, and taxi cab driver. Each of these career choices brings with it many challenges. They’re quite different from each other. But if you love driving, chances are you’ll find your way into one of these lines of work. So here is what you need to know:

Cab Drivers

Driving a taxi requires a special license, and you usually need to go through police checks. This is because you are taking passengers, including vulnerable children and adults. Most journeys are short, limited to only a handful of miles. Your busiest times might be on a Saturday night, and your passengers might be quite intoxicated! Some cleanups might be required.

Truck Drivers

Driving long distances in large vehicles might seem like a fun and freeing pastime. But there are many health considerations here. You will need to find places to stop and physically rest. The seated position is not good for us! You might find it necessary to refine your diet if you’re not physically active too.

As a professional driver, you might find your personal vehicle insurance rates increase. As for workplace accidents? You would need the assistance of a truck accident lawyer that is specialized in managing situations involving larger haulage vehicles. Beyond any injury claim, you might need to prove your working practices conformed to local regulations.

Courier

Many self-employed couriers find themselves using their personal vehicles. This increases the wear and tear on the vehicle and reduces the lifespan of your car too. If you use a van or small truck, you might find you can carry more items. This might increase your potential earnings too. You might need additional insurance to cover the value of the items you are transporting.

Physically, you will need to be fit and energetic. Delivery companies allow very little time between drop-offs, so you need to keep pleasantries to a minimum at the door. You might need to carry quite heavy items as well. You may need to collect signatures from customers. You might also have to report back to a depot after your deliveries too, adding more time pressures!

Driving can be stressful, especially when you need to meet tight deadlines. There are many things out of your control on the roads that can add to the pressure too. Of course, many people love the freedom to get in a vehicle each day, driving somewhere new. Would you consider a driving career?