Finding An Owners Manual For Your Car
Sep 27 2017
DIY Mechanics

Finding An Owners Manual For Your Car

One of the most common questions asked about when someone has purchased a used car is where to find an owner’s manual for it. The question of finding repair manual information and diagrams is probably the most-asked, but people looking for copies of the owner’s manual for a car are very common as well.

If the vehicle in question is less than fifteen years old, then it’s likely that the manual is available as a download, free of charge, online from the manufacturer’s website. Most auto manufacturers keep electronic copies of their owner’s manuals available on their websites and have done so since about 2000.

Another resource may be your nearest dealership. If your car is 2-3 years old, you may be able to get a physical manual from your local dealership at little or no cost. If you purchased the car from them, they’ll certainly be happy to help you get the manual.

If your car is too old for that, such as when reader Charlene emailed and asked about a manual for her 1991 Subaru Legacy, then you’ll have to do more footwork. Automotive manuals are available on a hit-and-miss basis from junkyards, used car dealers, former vehicle owners, etc. There are also some outlets which reprint some owner’s manuals for popular vintage and classic vehicles.

Check the usual outlets like eBay, Amazon, Craigslist, etc. Another great option is Factory Auto Manuals in Ohio, which has owner’s manuals for thousands of cars and trucks.

There are a lot of resources to help you find your vehicle’s owner’s manual and the important information it contains. From learning how to use the factory stereo to finding out the oil change interval, these books are an important thing to have.

Share this:

About the Author

Aaron TurpenAn automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print. You can find his portfolio at AaronOnAutos.com.

View all posts by Aaron Turpen
Toyota Bringing Hybrid Powertrain Production to U.S.
Toyota

Toyota Bringing Hybrid Powertrain Production to U.S.

Sep 27 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

Toyota is investing $373.8 million into five manufacturing plants in the United States to support production of hybrid powertrains and …

Read More

Finding An Owners Manual For Your Car
DIY Mechanics

Finding An Owners Manual For Your Car

Sep 27 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

One of the most common questions asked about when someone has purchased a used car is where to find an owner’s …

Read More

Our Personal Blind Spot: Are Our Driving Skills Suffering On The Modern Roads?
Everything Else

Our Personal Blind Spot: Are Our Driving Skills Suffering On The Modern Roads?

Sep 27 2017 Emily Muelford 0

Do we feel safe when we’re on the road now, or is every time we get behind the wheel anxiety-inducing? …

Read More

Hot Rides For The City Streets; What Will You Choose?
Everything Else

Hot Rides For The City Streets; What Will You Choose?

Sep 26 2017 Will Hopstetter 0

If you live in the city, you have a number of different options for forms of transportation. City dwellers shouldn’t …

Read More

How To Conduct Yourself In A Crash
Everything Else

How To Conduct Yourself In A Crash

Sep 26 2017 Emily Muelford 0

As much as we’d all like to think that we’re going to avoid any dangerous circumstances when it comes to …

Read More

Mercedes AMG-CLS 63 S Coupe
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes AMG-CLS 63 S Coupe

Sep 26 2017 Tom Brown 0

The Mercedes AMG range is big and beautiful. Pretty much every model of mercedes also has a version. AMG stands …

Read More

Leave a Reply