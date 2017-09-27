Finding An Owners Manual For Your Car

One of the most common questions asked about when someone has purchased a used car is where to find an owner’s manual for it. The question of finding repair manual information and diagrams is probably the most-asked, but people looking for copies of the owner’s manual for a car are very common as well.

If the vehicle in question is less than fifteen years old, then it’s likely that the manual is available as a download, free of charge, online from the manufacturer’s website. Most auto manufacturers keep electronic copies of their owner’s manuals available on their websites and have done so since about 2000.

Another resource may be your nearest dealership. If your car is 2-3 years old, you may be able to get a physical manual from your local dealership at little or no cost. If you purchased the car from them, they’ll certainly be happy to help you get the manual.

If your car is too old for that, such as when reader Charlene emailed and asked about a manual for her 1991 Subaru Legacy, then you’ll have to do more footwork. Automotive manuals are available on a hit-and-miss basis from junkyards, used car dealers, former vehicle owners, etc. There are also some outlets which reprint some owner’s manuals for popular vintage and classic vehicles.

Check the usual outlets like eBay, Amazon, Craigslist, etc. Another great option is Factory Auto Manuals in Ohio, which has owner’s manuals for thousands of cars and trucks.

There are a lot of resources to help you find your vehicle’s owner’s manual and the important information it contains. From learning how to use the factory stereo to finding out the oil change interval, these books are an important thing to have.