Holograms Make Car Design Faster, More Experimental at Ford
Sep 25 2017
FordVideos

Holograms Make Car Design Faster, More Experimental at Ford

Designers at Ford are combining traditional vehicle design methods, such as clay and current-generation prototypes, with holographic technology from Microsoft. Using Microsoft HoloLens technology, designers can visualize changes to a hard-designed object without going through the painstaking process of sculpting and molding.

“It’s amazing we can combine the old and the new – clay models and holograms – in a way that both saves time and allows designers to experiment and iterate quickly to dream up even more stylish, clever vehicles,” says Jim Holland, Ford vice president, vehicle component and systems engineering. “Microsoft HoloLens is a powerful tool for designers as we continue to reimagine vehicles and mobility experiences in fast-changing times.”

Ford is expanding testing of Microsoft HoloLens mixed reality technology globally to gain speed in designing more stylish vehicles for its customers

Share this:

About the Author

Aaron TurpenAn automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print. You can find his portfolio at AaronOnAutos.com.

View all posts by Aaron Turpen
4 Cars That Will Catch Everyone’s Eye in 2018
DodgeJeepTeslaToyota

4 Cars That Will Catch Everyone’s Eye in 2018

Sep 25 2017 Will Hopstetter 0

There may have never been a better time to shop for cars. New technologies that improve safety, environmental standards, and …

Read More

HRL Creates Method To 3D Print High-Strength Aluminum
Automotive Industry

HRL Creates Method To 3D Print High-Strength Aluminum

Sep 25 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

HRL Laboratories, a combined research entity for advanced materials owned by the Boeing Company and General Motors, has come up …

Read More

Holograms Make Car Design Faster, More Experimental at Ford
FordVideos

Holograms Make Car Design Faster, More Experimental at Ford

Sep 25 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

Designers at Ford are combining traditional vehicle design methods, such as clay and current-generation prototypes, with holographic technology from Microsoft. …

Read More

Everything You Need To Know About Driving Safe
Everything Else

Everything You Need To Know About Driving Safe

Sep 25 2017 Emily Muelford 0

We all know that driving safely is imperative to keeping yourself and others protected from harms way, but did you …

Read More

Infographic Shows The Price Breakdown of a Gallon of Gasoline
Everything Else

Infographic Shows The Price Breakdown of a Gallon of Gasoline

Sep 24 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

Fuel pump assembly retailer Auteria published a new graphic that outlines where every penny of a gallon of a gas goes, and …

Read More

Driving For A Living – What You Need To Know
Everything Else

Driving For A Living – What You Need To Know

Sep 22 2017 Emily Muelford 0

The rise of Uber has led many more people to consider earning a living from driving. Of course, Uber itself …

Read More

Leave a Reply