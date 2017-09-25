Holograms Make Car Design Faster, More Experimental at Ford

Designers at Ford are combining traditional vehicle design methods, such as clay and current-generation prototypes, with holographic technology from Microsoft. Using Microsoft HoloLens technology, designers can visualize changes to a hard-designed object without going through the painstaking process of sculpting and molding.

“It’s amazing we can combine the old and the new – clay models and holograms – in a way that both saves time and allows designers to experiment and iterate quickly to dream up even more stylish, clever vehicles,” says Jim Holland, Ford vice president, vehicle component and systems engineering. “Microsoft HoloLens is a powerful tool for designers as we continue to reimagine vehicles and mobility experiences in fast-changing times.”