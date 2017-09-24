Infographic Shows The Price Breakdown of a Gallon of Gasoline
Sep 24 2017
Everything Else

Infographic Shows The Price Breakdown of a Gallon of Gasoline

Fuel pump assembly retailer Auteria published a new graphic that outlines where every penny of a gallon of a gas goes, and it might not be what most consumers expect. The 2016 data shows that gas station retailers receive the smallest percentage of the gallon’s cost, at only 7%, while drilling companies receive nearly half of the money paid at the pump.

“For those in the petroleum industry, it may not be a surprise that drilling and production companies take the bulk of the amount paid for a gallon of gas,” said Ana Rivera, Product Manager at Auteria. “For consumers, however, it might be a shock to see how little gas retailers earn.”

The information in the graphic is based on data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration and others, and it is based on average 2016 costs. At that time, the average gallon of gas cost $2.15.

As the graphic shows, gasoline costs break down as follows:

  • Drilling accounts for 45% of the cost
  • State, local and federal taxes account for 21%
  • Refining accounts for 18%
  • Transportation accounts for 9%
  • Retailers earn the remaining 7%

Share this:

About the Author

Aaron TurpenAn automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print. You can find his portfolio at AaronOnAutos.com.

View all posts by Aaron Turpen
Infographic Shows The Price Breakdown of a Gallon of Gasoline
Everything Else

Infographic Shows The Price Breakdown of a Gallon of Gasoline

Sep 24 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

Fuel pump assembly retailer Auteria published a new graphic that outlines where every penny of a gallon of a gas goes, and …

Read More

Driving For A Living – What You Need To Know
Everything Else

Driving For A Living – What You Need To Know

Sep 22 2017 Emily Muelford 0

The rise of Uber has led many more people to consider earning a living from driving. Of course, Uber itself …

Read More

Land Rover Discovery Tows 121-ton Road Train in Australia
Land RoverPress Release

Land Rover Discovery Tows 121-ton Road Train in Australia

Sep 22 2017 Press Release 0

The Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 has taken on a 121-ton road train and the Australian Outback…and won. During the …

Read More

World Premier of the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo
LamborghiniPress Release

World Premier of the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo

Sep 22 2017 Press Release 0

Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the motorsport department of Automobili Lamborghini, is unveiling the new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO, making its world …

Read More

General Motors’ Ohio, Indiana Plants Will Meet Electrical Needs With Renewables
Automotive Industry

General Motors’ Ohio, Indiana Plants Will Meet Electrical Needs With Renewables

Sep 21 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

General Motors has announced that all of their electrical needs for their plants in Ohio and Indiana will be met …

Read More

New Car Dilemmas: The Pros & Cons Of The 2017 Ford Focus
Everything Else

New Car Dilemmas: The Pros & Cons Of The 2017 Ford Focus

Sep 21 2017 Emily Muelford 0

Whether it’s your first or 21st vehicle, buying a car is always exciting. When building your shortlist, the Ford Focus …

Read More

Leave a Reply