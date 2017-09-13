Jaguar Supporting Formula E With I-Pace eTrophy Series

Jaguar is going to further its support of Formula E racing with the creation of the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy series to run alongside Formula E. The race series will feature Jaguar I-Pace race vehicles produced by the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations center and raced by semi-pros and pros. Races will take place on the same day and circuits as Formula E races and Jaguar anticipates that the I-Pace eTrophy will serve as a conduit for drivers to go from bench warmers to Formula E stars.

JAGUAR CHARGES UP I-PACE WITH ALL-ELECTRIC RACE SERIES

After becoming the first premium manufacturer to enter Formula E in 2016, Jaguar has created the world’s first production battery electric vehicle race series.

The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY will be the support series for the FIA Formula E championship, taking place on the same weekends at the same city circuits, starting in late 2018.

Exclusively featuring Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY racecars, the new all-electric series gives racers of the future a chance to showcase their talent, competing on the world stage in zero-emissions motorsport.

The groundbreaking championship will support the launch of the Jaguar I-PACE – Jaguar’s highly innovative five-seat battery electric sports car which hits the road in the same year.

Up to 20 electric I-PACE racecars will be on the grid in the centre of 10 races in global cities such as Hong Kong, Paris, Sao Paolo and New York, giving future Formula E stars the chance to race in the world-first series.

The announcement follows news that the British government is to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2040 and reinforces Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to electrification – from 2020 all new model lines will be electrified, with either hybrid or battery technology.

Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) in Warwickshire, UK, will build the racecars. They will be based on Jaguar’s first battery electric vehicle, the I-PACE performance SUV, which will hit the streets in late 2018.

Gerd Mäuser, Chairman, Jaguar Racing, said: “Jaguar returned to racing in 2016 with the mission ‘Race to Innovate’. With the launch of the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY we have strengthened our commitment to battery electric vehicles, international motorsport and Formula E. As a British team, we are proud to announce today the launch of the world’s first production battery electric vehicle championship.”

“We’ve always said we want to prove our electrification technologies on the track – this is the proof. I am looking forward to seeing a full grid of Jaguar I-PACE racecars in late 2018, soon after the first Jaguar I-PACE hits the road in Europe. Ultimately this innovative series will enhance the technology in our future electric vehicles and benefit our customers.

“Formula E has grown exponentially since we joined as the first premium manufacturer last year, with commitments from Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY will improve the spectacle for the fans and gives young drivers a ladder into Formula E. We expect our series to be a sell-out and an exciting international sporting event.”

Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Formula E, said: “Jaguar has been a welcome addition to Formula E and a fantastic advocate for electric street racing. I’m delighted that in addition to the Panasonic Jaguar Racing team competing on the Formula E grid, we will be adding to our race day schedule with a competitive new support series for season five. The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY will bring more entertainment for fans in-between sessions and will be a further testament to the advances in battery technology and exciting electric performance. I hope Jaguar will allow me to bring my race suit and helmet… and maybe get behind the wheel myself!”

Technical specifications, race calendar and costs for the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY will be released in 2018.

Customers interested in hearing more should email [email protected]

Demand is anticipated to be high and places will be awarded on a first come, first served basis from entrants and drivers holding the relevant international race licence.