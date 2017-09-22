World Premier of the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo
Sep 22 2017
LamborghiniPress Release

World Premier of the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo

Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the motorsport department of Automobili Lamborghini, is unveiling the new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO, making its world debut at an exclusive event in Sant’Agata Bolognese and announces its new partnership with the famous Swiss luxury watchmaker Roger Dubuis.
The new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO raises the already high standards of the previous model with entirely redesigned aerodynamics. The aim was to maintain the same high downforce of the previous model, while achieving higher overall aerodynamic efficiency and so less resistance to forward travel with improved stability.
The new body kit was developed by the team of motorsport engineers at Automobili Lamborghini, working in partnership with Dallara Engineering and with Lamborghini Centro Stile.
Centro Stile Lamborghini also designed the livery of the new Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and celebrates the partnership linking Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Roger Dubuis, which will begin in 2018.
The two brands share the same values, such as the ongoing pursuit of excellence, the search for innovative materials, and obsessive attention to detail during the production of their precision instruments: namely Roger Dubuis watches and Lamborghini cars.
The list price of the new Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO is 235,000 Euros (plus tax) in Europe and Asia, and 295,000 USD in America.
The car will make its official track debut in the spring of 2018 in three continental series of Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Europe, Asia and North America, where all cars lined up will have the EVO configuration. The teams that have the current version of Huracán Super Trofeo, will have the opportunity to purchase the aerodynamic body kit to upgrade the car to new specifications.

Share this:

About the Author

Press ReleasePress Releases are issued by interested parties, usually the manufacturer or press agents acting on their behalf. We reproduce them here to keep readers abreast of the latest news of interest.

View all posts by Press Release
Driving For A Living – What You Need To Know
Everything Else

Driving For A Living – What You Need To Know

Sep 22 2017 Emily Muelford 0

The rise of Uber has led many more people to consider earning a living from driving. Of course, Uber itself …

Read More

Land Rover Discovery Tows 121-ton Road Train in Australia
Land RoverPress Release

Land Rover Discovery Tows 121-ton Road Train in Australia

Sep 22 2017 Press Release 0

The Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 has taken on a 121-ton road train and the Australian Outback…and won. During the …

Read More

World Premier of the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo
LamborghiniPress Release

World Premier of the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo

Sep 22 2017 Press Release 0

Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the motorsport department of Automobili Lamborghini, is unveiling the new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO, making its world …

Read More

General Motors’ Ohio, Indiana Plants Will Meet Electrical Needs With Renewables
Automotive Industry

General Motors’ Ohio, Indiana Plants Will Meet Electrical Needs With Renewables

Sep 21 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

General Motors has announced that all of their electrical needs for their plants in Ohio and Indiana will be met …

Read More

New Car Dilemmas: The Pros & Cons Of The 2017 Ford Focus
Everything Else

New Car Dilemmas: The Pros & Cons Of The 2017 Ford Focus

Sep 21 2017 Emily Muelford 0

Whether it’s your first or 21st vehicle, buying a car is always exciting. When building your shortlist, the Ford Focus …

Read More

Plug N’ Play: Hyundai Sonata offered as Plug-In Hybrid, fuel sipper
Car ReviewHyundai

Plug N’ Play: Hyundai Sonata offered as Plug-In Hybrid, fuel sipper

Sep 21 2017 Jimmy Dinsmore 0

As hybrid technology continues to expand there is still some confusion about the differences of today’s hybrid cars. Even Hyundai …

Read More

Leave a Reply