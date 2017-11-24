Mecum will be holding its annual collector-car auction in Kissimmee, Florida on January 5-14. As the world’s largest annual collector-car auction, the 2018 edition will feature over 3,000 classics and collectibles.

Now in its 12th year at Osceola Heritage Park, Mecum Kissimmee will once again be the focus of the collector-car market as 60 acres are taken over by a fantastic showcase of 3,000 vehicles ranging from entry-level collector vehicles to multimillion-dollar investment pieces. The mega auction with its massive car-show-style layout will be complemented by thousands of Road Art offerings—including automobilia, petroliana and more—as well as the “Dodge Thrill Ride” and other attractions that add to the festival-like atmosphere of the immense auction.

Headlining this year’s auction are world-class drag cars, top-shelf vintage American muscle, and a still-growing roster of Porsche, Shelby, Yenko, and Hemi-equipped Mopar vehicles. Hundreds of classic Chevrolet, Ford, and other collectibles will be alongside restomod creations and vintage originals.

In addition to the 3,000 cars, Mecum’s Road Art segment will bring a whole added aspect of excitement to the auction block with two full Road Art-only auction days and thousands of items, this year highlighted by the Flexlume Sign Collection—the holy grail of pre-neon and neon lighted signs.