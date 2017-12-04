Alfa Romeo has announced that, after a more than 30-year absence, the company will be returning to Formula 1 racing. The return starts with a multi-year technical and commercial partnership with Swiss Sauber F1 Team to begin in the 2018 season. The official team will be the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team.

Single-seater cars for F1 will be entered using the colors and logos of Alfa Romeo as the team’s Title Sponsor as well as those of others involved, including the Ferrari-sourced power units.

Alfa Romeo is best known for its racing heritage and was the reigning champion in pre-war Grand Prix. The GP Tipo 2 dominated in 1925 for the first World Championship, in fact, and Alfa stayed in Formula 1 after the war from 1950 to 1988 as both constructor and engine supplier, withdrawing from factory-sponsored racing in 1985. Alfa Romeo took drivers’ world championships in 1950, 1951 and took sixth in constructors’ championship in 1983 before withdrawing. Legendary drivers like Nino Farina were in Alfa’s stables.

The scope of this new agreement includes strategic, commercial and technological cooperation in all applicable areas of development, including access to engineering know-how and the expertise of Alfa Romeo technical staff. This partnership will provide additional opportunities for the two organizations in both Formula 1 and the automotive sector in general.