Kia introduced the Niro hybrid crossover for the 2017 model year and is now introducing the compact’s plug-in hybrid version for 2018. The 2018 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid will enter showrooms late this year.

The Niro Plug-in Hybrid uses the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine as the Niro hybrid, but adds a larger 8.9 kWh battery pack and a 60 horsepower electric motor. The six-speed dual-clutch automated transmission remains.

The PHEV has an MPGe rating of 105 and EPA ratings of 48 mpg in the city, 44 mpg on the highway for a 46 mpg combined rating. Those numbers are a touch better than the Niro hybrid model, but the estimated driving range of the PHEV will be much longer at 560 miles with a full tank and full charge.

The Niro Plug-in Hybrid is otherwise identical to the standard Niro model.

Aaron Turpen

An automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print.

