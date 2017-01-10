Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept Makes World Debut at NAIAS
Jan 10 2017
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept Makes World Debut at NAIAS

Nissan today signaled the future direction of the company’s sedan design direction and intelligent-mobility technology with the world debut of the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept at the 2017 North American International Auto Show. The Vmotion 2.0 concept combines a high sense of style, emotional design, space, comfort and technology to make the mobility experience seamless for busy professionals.

Also making its auto show debut was the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport, which is designed to expand the audience for Nissan’s top-selling Rogue crossover when it goes on sale this spring at Nissan dealers nationwide.

Presenting the pair of new vehicles were José Muñoz, Chief Performance Officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Chairman, Nissan North America, Inc., who also provided details on Nissan’s record 2016 sales and Shiro Nakamura, Senior Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., who addressed the Vmotion 2.0 concept’s combination of unique style and advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology.

“In 2016, Nissan surpassed 1.5-million vehicle sales in the United States for the second consecutive year. Our #1 selling Rogue crossover was a key contributor to this all-time record sales, with Rogue sale up 15 percent to nearly 330,000 units for the year,” said Muñoz. “The new 2017 Rogue Sport, with its combination of fun-to-drive and advanced Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield technologies, is guaranteed to help keep our momentum going strong into the new year.”

Available Rogue Sport technology includes an Around View® Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)1, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection2, Intelligent Cruise Control3 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert4.

The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept offers hints at the future of “Nissan Intelligent Mobility,” the company’s roadmap to achieve zero emissions and zero fatalities.

“Technology is evolving. So is design. At Nissan we see design as the ultimate expression of how customer see themselves, but also an expression of the vision and values of our brand,” said Nakamura. “Vmotion 2.0 previews what the future designs from Nissan will be. And it is an insightful proposition of what the future sedan could be in the coming years.”

The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept’s dramatic silhouette is characterized by a “floating roof,” with a line flowing seamlessly from the steeply raked A-pillars to the trunk lip. An extended wheelbase shows off the car’s generous cabin, while the distinctive body surface is defined by Nissan’s “Emotional Geometry” design language. The dynamic high-tension body is crafted in a warm silver paint with copper undertones. With a layered effect for the paint finish, a glimpse of the body at different angles reveals a subtle but different hue.

The new Rogue Sport and Vmotion 2.0 concept will be on display at the Nissan booth throughout the North American International Auto Show, which runs from Jan. 14th through Jan. 22nd at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit.

Nissan

