World’s Largest Antique Motorcycle Auction Hitting Vegas

More than 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles will cross the auction block Jan. 25-28, at the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point Hotel & Casino’s Exhibit Hall. Consignments from across the country are highlighted by nine prestigious collections that will attract motorcycle buyers, sellers and spectators from around the world to the four-day event.

Among the featured collections are the last eight bikes owned by iconic rock ‘n’ roll and celebrity photographer Guy Webster that each represent the very rare, original and seemingly unobtainable vision of Italian art on two wheels. From a collection that had grown to as many as 400 motorcycles, these final eight bikes are each of early 1950s Italian vintage including a 1964 Ducati Twin Cam F-3 Racer (Lot S139), 1957 MV Augusta Squalo Formula Racer (Lot S140) and a 1956 Ceccato Grand Prix Single Cam (Lot S143).

Other collections include the nearly 80 consignments from a Major East Coast Collection, among them two “new in crate” 1992 Harley-Davidson Daytona 50th Anniversary bikes; 24 consignments all to be sold at no reserve from the Buddy Stubbs Collection; more than 60 bikes from the LaQuay Motorcycle Collection to be sold at no reserve including many rare and desirable prewar models; and six bikes formerly part of Hollywood-icon Steve McQueen’s collection.

“Even after 25 years, the motorcycle auction in Las Vegas continues to grow,” President of Mecum motorcycle division Ron Christenson said. “We sold 80 percent of the nearly 700 bikes on offer last year, and now we’ve eclipsed 1,000 bikes on offer for the 2017 event.”

Bidder registration for the auction is available online in advance for $100, $200 at the auction, and includes admission for two to each auction day. General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20, and for $30 at the door and online once the auction begins. Four-day passes are available for $60. Children younger than 12 receive complimentary admission.

Doors open daily at 8 a.m., with the auction beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 26-28. Portions of the event will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network from 4-10 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Jan. 31. A live stream of the entire auction will be presented at Mecum.com.