Mechanics 101: Everything You’ll Need to Lift

Often the skill of amateur mechanics is underestimated. Like any hobbyists, most will spend hours every day honing their talents, until what they’re capable of doing can rival the professionals that the average person pays so much money to when even the simplest thing goes wrong.

But it’s impossible to match the abilities of the pros without having tools to equal theirs, and considering that most of the work that goes into fixing up cars happens underneath the body rather than underneath the bonnet, a good lifting system is essential.

If you’re wondering what you need to complete your at-home project, here are a few essentials that we recommend…

#1: A Work Light

Assuming that you’re serious about your repair and renovation projects, you’re going to be spending a lot of time lying on the ground underneath your motor, and unless you have an expensive lighting system in place, a work light is going to be vital. There are several types available to choose from, with LED options being our favourites, not only because they put out far less heat than standard bulbs, but also because they’re much better at illuminating the area you’re working on. Ideally, you’ll want to choose one that’s cordless, with a swivel head so that you can position the beam exactly where you want it.

#2: Floor Jack

A floor jack is also essential, as fitting underneath a low profile vehicle without one is next to impossible. Enabling you to raise your motor up quickly and safely, it should be selected on the basis of its weight rating and construction, as you can’t take the risk of it failing and the car crushing you whilst you’re working away beneath it. The height range will be another thing that you need to take into consideration, and luckily there are plenty of options to choose from when you visit a retailer like SGS.

#3: Jack Stands

Last but not least, you’ll need a set of jack stands to go with your jack. These are vital to your safety, and will ensure that when you crawl under a vehicle, it’s not going to fall back down on you. The most popular type are those with a wide base and four legs, and these suit most mechanics. As with jacks themselves, make sure that the weight capacity you choose is great enough to meet your needs.

With these three great pieces of equipment to hand, you’ll have no problem lifting your vehicle to sort out any problems hiding away underneath. What do you need to add to your tool kit?