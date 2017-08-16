Take Control Of Your Company Car By Considering These Two Points
Aug 15 2017
Take Control Of Your Company Car By Considering These Two Points

When we talk about cars, we most often speak of pleasure. For most of us, our vehicles are a personal thing. We use them in our spare time, and so can pick any models which take our fancy.

Today, though, we’re going to look at cars from a different angle. Because, for some of us, the vehicle we chose isn’t just for fun. It also plays a role in our business, whatever that may be. Perhaps you have to drive for your job, or maybe you work for yourself. Whatever the reason, the right company car can be hard to come by. Worse, there aren’t as many guides to help you. Which is why we’re going to look at the two top things you need to consider when picking which company car would work for you.

The Model

The model you choose is, of course, the most important thing. In that way, company cars don’t vary from personal ones. But, remember that the things you’re looking for are different here. Instead of speed or looks, for example, you may need something with ample storage or seating.

A few company cars worth considering are:

BMW 3 Series. This is a good one if you’re high up in the business world. It’s sure to make the right impression if clients get a glimpse. Stylish exterior aside, this option is also comfortable for long drives. And, the fuel efficient, six-cylinder engine keeps costs down.

Mazda MX-5 is the sportiest car on this list. While it may not be practical for much, it’s a fantastic car for impact. If you only need the vehicle for representation, this fun option has you covered. The speed on offer also makes it ideal for long drives.

The Volkswagen Passat is an excellent choice if you need space above all. It may not look the best, but it has ample amounts of storage. This would be ideal for lugging around your wares. If door to door sales are you game, Volkswagen has you covered.

Sweat The Small Stuff

The chances are, you do everything possible to keep your personal car safe. A scratch, or dent, can be enough to send many of us into a whirl of rage. As such, we treat the paintwork on our cars like gold dust.

With a company car, care becomes even more important. This vehicle represents your brand, so it should be factory fresh at all times. You need to keep on top of appearance by cleaning on a regular basis. You’ll probably want to incorporate some advertising, but don’t damage your car or your paintwork in the process. Instead of invasive stickers, opt for something like these auto wraps. With these, you can advertise whatever you want, and rest easy that your car is safe underneath.

Make sure, too, that you’re doing all the checks you need to. Your business’s smooth running depends on this car. So, test the engine oil when you should, and keep on top of your tires.

Emily Muelford



