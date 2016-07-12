Biggest Myths About Riding A Motorcycle

Around here, we love motorbikes, just as much as we love our cars. We’re sure that a lot of our readers are interested in learning how to ride. They might have even researched it and come across some common myths. It’s time to dispel those myths and make sure you know exactly what’s involved when you learn to ride.

It’s Easy

This depends on what motorbike you want to ride. The lowest license is for riding around on a moped. These are those little bikes that only the suicidal would try and take on a motorway. They are best for small commutes into the office or students who want a great little form of transport.

Your Instructor Rides With You

This is a common misconception. Many people think when you learn to ride, an instructor sits on the back. It’s not true of course. The first couple of lessons will occur on a track off the road, so an instructor is not necessary. Once you switch to riding on the road, your instructor will follow you in a car. If you take a test, you will be given an earpiece so that you can receive appropriate instructions.

One License Fits All

As we already mentioned, you can’t use a moped license to ride a Harley on the road. There are three different licenses, and you will need to pass each one to ride the bigger, more powerful bikes. Once you have your final license, you’ll be able to ride bikes that travel at over 170MPH!

You can find out more about the different types of bike and licenses on this infographic.



Infographic Credit To Bikesure