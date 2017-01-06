BMW Sculpts the Future With the i Inside Concept
Jan 5 2017
BMWConsumer Electronics Show

BMW Sculpts the Future With the i Inside Concept

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, BMW is showcasing its look at the future of the automotive industry. One of those visions is the BMW i Inside Future “sculpture,” a concept that envisions a future of automated driving and connected lifestyles.

With the i Inside, that autonomous driving future is seen as a chance to alter the car’s interior concept from one of face-forward driving to being a room in which passengers spend their journey interacting or accomplishing tasks other than driving.

The current suite of BMW Connected services, recently updated in cooperation with Amazon to include the Echo voice-assistant, and the new BMW HoloActive Touch system are seen as beginnings to a future of heavily interactive and connected vehicles. A primitive version of the latter is now in the 7 Series via gesture control.

Read more from the original at NewAtlas.com.

Share this:

About the Author

Aaron TurpenAn automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print. You can find his portfolio at AaronOnAutos.com.

View all posts by Aaron Turpen
BMW Sculpts the Future With the i Inside Concept
BMWConsumer Electronics Show

BMW Sculpts the Future With the i Inside Concept

Jan 5 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, BMW is showcasing its look at the future of the automotive industry. …

Read More

Hyundai Showcases Autonomous Technologies at CES 2017
Consumer Electronics ShowHyundaiPress Release

Hyundai Showcases Autonomous Technologies at CES 2017

Jan 5 2017 Press Release 0

Hyundai Motor has unveiled a suite of interactive demonstrations at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas as …

Read More

FCA Debuts Chrysler Portal Concept at CES 2017
ChryslerConsumer Electronics ShowPress Release

FCA Debuts Chrysler Portal Concept at CES 2017

Jan 5 2017 Press Release 0

When it came to thinking about the future of family transportation, FCA US called upon the people who will own …

Read More

Mercedes-Benz Vans At CES in Las Vegas For The First Time
Consumer Electronics ShowMercedes-BenzPress Release

Mercedes-Benz Vans At CES in Las Vegas For The First Time

Jan 5 2017 Press Release 0

Mercedes-Benz Vans exhibits for the first time at this year’s CES in Las Vegas. The presence at the Consumer Electronics Show …

Read More

Toyota Concept-i Makes the Future of Mobility Human
Consumer Electronics ShowPress ReleaseToyota

Toyota Concept-i Makes the Future of Mobility Human

Jan 5 2017 Press Release 0

Imagine if the vehicles of the future were friendly, and focused on you. That’s the vision behind Toyota’s Concept-i. Announced …

Read More

Mazda’s CX-3 micro SUV challenges the segment
Car ReviewMazda

Mazda’s CX-3 micro SUV challenges the segment

Jan 5 2017 Jimmy Dinsmore 0

Very often, when you’re in my position, where you see a lot of different vehicles, it’s only the new ones, …

Read More

Leave a Reply

Sign-up for Awesomeness!