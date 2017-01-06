BMW Sculpts the Future With the i Inside Concept
At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, BMW is showcasing its look at the future of the automotive industry. One of those visions is the BMW i Inside Future “sculpture,” a concept that envisions a future of automated driving and connected lifestyles.
With the i Inside, that autonomous driving future is seen as a chance to alter the car’s interior concept from one of face-forward driving to being a room in which passengers spend their journey interacting or accomplishing tasks other than driving.
The current suite of BMW Connected services, recently updated in cooperation with Amazon to include the Echo voice-assistant, and the new BMW HoloActive Touch system are seen as beginnings to a future of heavily interactive and connected vehicles. A primitive version of the latter is now in the 7 Series via gesture control.
