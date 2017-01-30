Dangerous Intersections
Jan 30 2017
Everything Else

Dangerous Intersections

Being on the lookout for dangerous intersections is important whenever you are on the move, whether you’re out running errands locally or travelling around the state. That’s why you should know about any particularly dangerous intersections near you. That knowledge will help you to be alert whenever you are out walking, biking, or driving. There are a number of reasons why each of the intersections in the following infographic are particularly accident prone, and it can be difficult to navigate them. Terrain features like blind turns can cause unpredictable collisions, heavy foot traffic can increase the odds of pedestrian collisions, and sometimes it’s even just the other traffic that makes things difficult. Check out the list of dangerous California intersections below to learn more.

Dangerous Intersections in CA Infographic

