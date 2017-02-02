Hyundai Creates 360-degree Super Bowl Pods for Soldiers
Feb 2 2017
Hyundai

Hyundai Creates 360-degree Super Bowl Pods for Soldiers

Hyundai will transport several U.S. troops from a base overseas to the heart of the action in stadium. Using custom built 360-degree immersive pods, Hyundai will allow the soldiers to feel as though they are in the stadium.

Hyundai and its marketing agency partner INNOCEAN Worldwide are working with renowned director Peter Berg (Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor), Pony Show, and Film 45, to bring this never done before idea to life. The team will shoot, edit and produce a 90-second documentary in real time that captures this incredible experience. This piece will run after the final whistle in the first commercial break immediately following the conclusion of the game, before the trophy ceremony. Hyundai released two teasers during the AFC and NFC Championship weekend, featuring Super Bowl champions Joe Montana and Mike Singletary that hint at Hyundai’s creative. The full story will be told when the 90-second piece airs after the game.

“Hyundai has always had a strong relationship with the U.S. Armed Forces, and we wanted to give those who make the love and passion for football possible a unique and better experience,” said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “‘Better’ is our driving force and this campaign is an act of that brand philosophy. Using the latest innovations in video technology we will give our troops an experience they will never forget and one that viewers won’t want to miss.”

“This project combines two of my greatest passions—football and the military,” said Peter Berg. “I’m incredibly proud to be partnering with the Hyundai and INNOCEAN teams to bring the troops a better Super Bowl experience through cutting-edge technology. Editing the piece during the game itself is going to be intense, but we will have an incredible team in place on multiple continents to pull off this feat.”

