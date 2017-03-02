2 Millionths Duramax Diesel Engine Made

General Motors, DMAX, Ltd. and I.U.E.-CWA Local 755 employees today celebrated the build of the 2 millionth Duramax 6.6L V-8 turbo-diesel engine.

Groundbreaking for the new DMAX, Ltd. plant began in 1998, with the first engine rolling off the line July 17, 2000.

Since then, Duramax engines have won multiple awards and built a reputation for impressive power and durability.

Today, DMAX makes the Duramax diesel engines for heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks. Duramax engines also power some Navistar commercial trucks, Gale Banks vehicles and even marine applications.

DMAX, Ltd. has grown its employment in the past few years and currently employs 554 I.U.E.-CWA Local 755 hourly and 114 salaried employees for a total of 668.

The plant has received two recent investments:

2014: $60 million investment announced for emissions improvements

2015: $82 million investment announced for productivity improvements

Employees are currently building the redesigned Duramax 6.6L V-8 turbo-diesel. This next-generation engine offers more horsepower and torque than ever — an SAE-certified 445 horsepower (332 kW) at 2,800 rpm and 910 lb-ft of torque (1,234 Nm) at 1,600 rpm — to enable easier, more confident hauling and trailering.

Along with a 19 percent increase in max torque over the last Duramax 6.6L, the redesigned turbo-diesel’s performance is quieter and smoother, for greater refinement. It is also capable of running on B20 biodiesel, a fuel composed of 20 percent biodiesel and 80 percent conventional diesel. B20 helps lower carbon dioxide emissions and lessen dependence on petroleum. It is a domestically produced, renewable fuel made primarily of plant matter, mostly soybean oil.

DMAX, Ltd. was established in 1998. GM owns 60 percent and Isuzu owns 40 percent of the joint venture.