Get Your Car Ready for the Summer Heat

With summer quickly approaching, there’s never going to be a better time than now to get your car prepared for the blazing heat you’ll be experiencing. Whether it’s a bit of engine tuning, installing some upgrades or checking that your air conditioning is in working condition, here are a list of things to check before you start driving in the heat.

Check your tires

If you’re still using those winter tires, then it’s about time to switch them for a pair of summer tires or switch back to your regular ones. Keep in mind that if you haven’t used your tires for a long time, that you’re going to need to check their pressure and inflate or deflate them as you see fit. Make sure you double check to see if there are any bulges or smooth areas in your tires, but if you haven’t been using them for some time then they should be fine to use again.

Air conditioning

Switch on the air conditioning system and check that is is actually working. If it’s blowing out cold air then you should be fine. However, if the air isn’t cold enough and you aren’t feeling a chill, then you may want to take your vehicle to a garage and get it checked. If you haven’t used your air conditioning for a long time, then it might be worth taking it to a garage anyway to ensure the filter is in working condition and isn’t letting in anything nasty.

Windows

You may also want to consider window tinting if you plan to drive your vehicle in the heat on a regular basis. Although your car should have some form of glare protection already, it’s never a bad idea to get your windows tinted for the sake of reducing harmful UV rays and blocking out the bright sun. Not only will it make your car a little cooler, it will also protect your interior from premature degradation due to sunlight.

Wash your car

This should be something you do on a regular basis, but if you haven’t had a car wash for a long time due to the rainy or cold season, then you should consider getting one soon. Some of the most important things to clean are your windscreen wipers and the windscreen itself. This is because the cold season can be harsh on your wipers and force them to work harder due to the frost that cakes in the mechanism.

Beating the heat

Aside from your air conditioning, you should be preparing ways to beat the heat in case you end up in stop and go traffic. Make sure you carry extra bottles of water in your car to keep yourself hydrated and avoid anything with high amounts of caffeine content or sugar. Don’t be afraid to pull over and find a toilet if you need a bathroom break either. It’s important to keep yourself drinking so that you don’t dehydrate yourself and get dizzy spells while you drive because it could be even more dangerous than driving while under the influence.