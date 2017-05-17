How To Properly Pamper Your Car

Just like all the most important things in our life, our cars deserve a little TLC from time to time. Our reliable wagons that ferry us safely from A to B on a day to basis can always benefit from a little pampering, so here are our top tips on how to look after your car and keep it clean so it can continue to be your reliable set of wheels for as long as possible.

De-Clutter & Interior Clean

First things first, let’s get the inside of the car decluttered and looking organised, fresh and clean. But we are not talking about just getting rid of the old McDonalds wrappers. We are talking about really getting under those seats and getting stuck into all the nooks and crannies that typically get neglected.

Get the vacuum cleaner, take out the foot mats and really go to town on cleaning up the car floor. As you’ll probably ever get the vacuum out on your car once a year perhaps, make sure you really get those sleeves rolled up and you get stuck in.

The space underneath childrens seats tends to be worst area of any car. With bits of old foot, chewed up biscuits and all sorts of ambiguous items glued to your car’s upholstery, this area tends to warrant a little more time than the rest. There is no worse spillage in a car than milk and if left for too long the smell can be unbearable. Therefore if your child drops their milk you are best to sprinkle the seat with baking powder and leave to dry. Once it’s all dry, leave your car to air to avoid any unpleasant odours.

Melted chocolate can be removed with a simple household brush. Use the brush to remove as much of the chocolate as possible and then use a wet cloth to get up the remainder. Yoghurt is also a big contender for back car seat stains so rub over the stain with a simple baby wipe. Then spray with antibacterial spray to kill off any germs and a microfibre cloth to tidy the whole area up.

Lather Her Up

Cleaning our cars is really important to keep looking new for as long as possible. So lathering up our cars is not only what they need to keep them looking great but also to make sure we can feel proud driving around in them. A sponge and soap can be a little bit of a laborious process however and if you don’t fancy spending half your sunday afternoon scrubbing your car manually, from top to bottom, why not consider investing in an electric pressure washer. These motored machines mean you can have your car gleaming and sparkling in a quarter of the time and all without the need of traditional elbow grease. Pressurewashervote not only offers a wide range of pressure washers it also covers the pros and cons of different models, so it’s a good place to start if you’re considering investing in this type of machine.