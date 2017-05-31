Tips That Could Save a Life

Being in a traumatic event where someone has been hurt is something none of us want to deal with. Have you ever thought how you would react if someone was hurt and needed your help? We all hope we would have enough knowledge to save a life, but that isn’t always the case. So, if you’re ever in a situation where someone desperately needs your help, here’s what you need to know.

Call for Help

Trying to save someone’s life is very heroic, but let’s be honest, few of us are actual doctors. Before doing anything else, you need to call the emergency services if someone has been hurt. If you’re able to administer CPR, all the better. One of the best techniques for giving CPR is using the Bee Gees song ‘Stayin’ Alive’. The rhythm can help you to remember when you should push on the person’s chest and when you should breathe into their mouth.

Heart Attack

Because of our diets, heart attacks are on the rise. Before helping someone who’s having a heart attack, you need to know the symptoms. Symptoms of heart attack can include pain down the left arm, pain in the chest akin to heartburn or worse and full cardiac arrest. If the person is still conscious after you’ve called for an ambulance, you could offer an aspirin if the person isn’t allergic to it. This may help reduce damage to their heart.

A Car Crash

Seeing a car crash can be traumatic in itself, but you may be wondering what to do after a car accident. Depending on the severity of the crash, you may be able to escort people or carry people to safety. Minor wounds could be treated with a first aid kit and blankets are always a comfort to anyone that is in shock. Wait for the emergency services to show up because you may be able to offer insight into what happened and direct them towards people who need treatment.

Drowning

Drowning is one of the biggest accidental killers. There are many ways you can help when you suspect someone is drowning. Firstly, get someone else to call for an ambulance. Meanwhile, reach out to the victim and try to pull them to safety. If you’re unable to, throw something of length, like rope out for them to grab and drag them back in. If the victim is in a lake or the sea and they’re too far for you to reach, take a boat out to retrieve them. Only swim to them as a last resort, because you risk drowning if you do so.

Delivering A Baby

When done at hospital, delivering a baby can be a magical event. If there’s no time to get to hospital, delivering a baby can be downright scary. You’ll need to time the contractions and have a clean blanket at the ready. Support the baby’s head as it makes its appearance and check the baby’s mouth for any extra fluid when it arrives. Wrap the baby up to keep it warm and get an ambulance to mother and child as quickly as possible.