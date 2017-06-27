2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Sets Nurburgring Record

The 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE has conquered the Green Hell in a new video from Chevrolet, lapping the Nürburgring’s 12.9-mile (20.8 km) Nordschleife (“north loop”) in only 7:16.04, making it the fastest Camaro to ever lap the famed German track.

The ZL1 1LE’s time is quick enough to place it 13.56 seconds ahead of the Camaro ZL1 with 10-speed automatic that Chevrolet tested last year.

“With chassis adjustability unlike any vehicle in its peer group, the Camaro ZL1 1LE challenges supercars from around the world regardless of cost, configuration or propulsion system,” said Al Oppenheiser, Camaro chief engineer. “To make up more than a second per mile on the Nordschleife compared to the ZL1 automatic is a dramatic improvement and speaks to the 1LE’s enhanced track features.”