How to Make Your Car Look More Expensive

When you buy a vehicle, the looks are almost as important as the internals. This is because the look of your vehicle is what everyone sees. When they see you driving down the road in a large and luxurious truck, they’ll probably see a shiny exterior and think that you’re a wealthy person. They probably won’t care about the engine, how fast it can go or the fuel economy—all they see is a shiny truck. On the contrary, if you drive down the road in a battered and beaten vehicle, you’ll probably get a couple of smirks in your direction to make fun of you.

If you drive an old car, then the temptation to buy a more updated model is probably quite strong. However, it’s an investment that few people can make and there are some serious financial worries to take into consideration. Instead, what you can do is invest money into making your car look a little more expensive instead of buying something entirely new.

To give you a hand, we’ve compiled a short list of ways that you can make your car look a little more expensive. As a bonus, some of these improvements also make your car a little more practical.

New Wheels

Buying a new set of wheels and replacing the tires can give your car a fresh new look. However, you want to keep in mind that replacing the tires is something you should be doing on a regular basis anyway because they eventually wear out from regular use.

Car Makeover

A car makeover is a great way to improve the look and feel of your vehicle. You can either look at car wraps, which are vinyl stickers that attach to the body of your car, or a complete car painting job. Both of them have advantages and disadvantages, so it’s recommended to do a little research.

New Seats

A new driving seat not only helps with your posture and comfort but can also make your car look a little more sporty and luxurious.

Seat Covers

But don’t forget about the back seats either! Many people tend to forget about the back of their vehicles, but they can also be spruced up with some seat covers. These can look fantastic but also protect the upholstery from damage.

Window Tinting

Fully blacked out windows are illegal in some parts of the world, but as long as a certain amount of light is let through, it’s a valid car improvement that will make your vehicle look a little more expensive and luxurious. Window tinting can also reduce the amount of light in your vehicle, and this results in less heat, thus keeping your car cooler during the summer.

Thorough Clean

Lastly, we can’t forget about the advantages of a thorough clean. Either do it yourself with some car cleaning tools, a hand vacuum and some wax or take it to a hand carwash. Keep in mind that although machine car washes are convenient and fast, they don’t give your vehicle a deep clean like a hand wash does.