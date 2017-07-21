How To Make Money From Your Love For Cars

If you’ve got a real passion for motors, everything else in life can feel somewhat boring. Wouldn’t it be amazing if you could quit your day job and spend all day every day engrossed in cars? It’s not impossible. In fact, there are more careers in cars and more ways to make money from motors than you think. Have a look at some of the best ones to get you started:

Parts Restoration And Sales

This one requires a lot of storage, and in some places you need a special license. But if you have the land and you’re willing to do the heavy lifting, you could start to make money trading in spares. This isn’t quite the same as managing a scrap yard. What you’re looking for are parts that are as good as new that customers can use to restore their vehicles. Car wrecks can provide more than you think and even your local scrappy might be a good resource. Good photos and descriptions are essential for selling these items online.

Car Wash

Again, you’ll need a good roadside plot and possibly some special licenses, but a car wash can make good money if managed well. You could offer a hand wash, but many car owners prefer the car wash machine option. These are ideal if you’re looking to service clients with different needs. It can also save you money in extra wages. There is also the opportunity to cross-sell car cleaning products and small spares.

Vehicle Sales

Becoming a car salesperson requires no schooling but plenty of personality and passion for vehicles. You also need to be pretty good at marketing. It takes a lot of attention to detail to write up a vehicle for an ad. You also need a good eye when it comes to part exchanges. At the end of the day, you need a good lot where you can securely position your vehicles to attract plenty of passersby. You can regularly find paying jobs in this line of work, although the majority are commission-based.

Mechanic

All cars need a good mechanic. If you’re not yet qualified, why not find a local course, and start your training? It’s never too late to learn. You can often fulfill any apprenticeship or work experience requirements at busy garages on the weekend or evenings. Eventually, you might prefer to start your own business. If you have a knack for a particular area, then why not specialize and offer this service on a mobile basis?

Event Coordinator

Car enthusiasts everywhere love the opportunity to show off their vehicles or ogle someone else’s. As an event coordinator, you need to be great with people and excellent at marketing your events. You need to find the best venues and sometimes coordinate the people running the show. Most importantly, you need to make sure all the visitors have a fabulous time, so they’ll come again next year! You might also need to find investors or sponsors, so you have the cash up front to book venues and facilities. How might you make money from your passion for cars?