Audi Changing Model Designations To Include kW Outputs
Aug 25 2017
Audi

Audi Changing Model Designations To Include kW Outputs

Volkswagen’s luxury brand, Audi, is changing model designations and nomenclature to indicate power output in kilowatts (kW). Model names won’t change, but designations denoting the vehicle’s engine or powertrain choice will. The designations will be universal for both standard combustion engines, hybrids, and electrics.

A two-number combination will be used for this power output designation. These combinations increase in increments of 5 and each stands for a range of power output. For example, models producing between 81 and 96 kW will have a “30” sub-model designation (usually appearing on the rear hatch or deck lid). A “45” designates 169-185 kW, or “70” for 400 kW or more. Powertrain technology will also be included as before (TFSI, TDI, g-tron, e-tron). The exception to power output names will be for “halo” vehicles in the model range, such as high-performance S and RS models, which will retain their classic names.

“As alternative drive technologies become increasingly relevant, engine displacement as a performance attribute is becoming less important to our customers. The clarity and logic of structuring the designations according to power output makes it possible to distinguish between the various performance levels.” —Dr. Dietmar Voggenreiter, Board of Management Member for Sales and Marketing at Audi AG

The changes begin with Audi’s 2018 model year line, starting with the A8, which is expected to enter the market this fall.

Share this:

About the Author

Aaron TurpenAn automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print. You can find his portfolio at AaronOnAutos.com.

View all posts by Aaron Turpen
Audi Changing Model Designations To Include kW Outputs
Audi

Audi Changing Model Designations To Include kW Outputs

Aug 25 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

Volkswagen’s luxury brand, Audi, is changing model designations and nomenclature to indicate power output in kilowatts (kW). Model names won’t …

Read More

The Engine That Won WWII, Merlin 1650-1
Jay Leno Garage

The Engine That Won WWII, Merlin 1650-1

Aug 25 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

With 1390 hp, Jay Leno demonstrates the power and engineering of the Merlin 1650-1 engine that was the heart of …

Read More

8 Driving Mistakes That Can Make You Lose Your Claim on Car Insurance
Everything Else

8 Driving Mistakes That Can Make You Lose Your Claim on Car Insurance

Aug 25 2017 Luke Peters 0

It’s more likely than you think that you will get into some kind of car accident or incident at least …

Read More

Tips For Being A Smarter And Safer Car Owner
Everything Else

Tips For Being A Smarter And Safer Car Owner

Aug 24 2017 Tom Brown 0

Being a smart and safe car owner is the most important quality to possess whenever you get behind the wheel. …

Read More

BMW Unveils Concept Z4 and Concept 8
BMWPress Release

BMW Unveils Concept Z4 and Concept 8

Aug 23 2017 Press Release 0

BMW has unveiled two concept vehicles during its annual Monterey Car Week Press Conference at the Lodge at Pebble Beach …

Read More

Volkswagen ID Buzz Concept Going to Production
Alternative EnergyPress ReleaseVolkswagen

Volkswagen ID Buzz Concept Going to Production

Aug 23 2017 Press Release 0

At the Detroit Show in early 2017, Volkswagen showed the I.D. BUZZ concept car, a fully electric vehicle that taps …

Read More

Leave a Reply