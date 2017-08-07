How to Pursue a Career in Cars
Aug 7 2017
Everything Else

How to Pursue a Career in Cars

The automotive industry is a major contributor to America’s economy, and cars are some of our nation’s most successful exports. Jobs in the auto industry range from engineers and designers, to mechanics, to journalists, to salespeople and even bodywork specialists.

If you love cars and want to work in the industry, there are many opportunities. Just like in any industry, the most sought-after positions will take years of work and dedication to achieve. Don’t expect to become a test driver at Porsche tomorrow. Start small, learn the basics on your own time and practice your craft until you’re the best.

Design and Engineering

A four-year degree is a good place to begin if you want a spot early in the conception process for new models. A mechanical engineering degree is a good place to start. For designers, there are dedicated trade schools, and some universities offer four-year programs in design.

Keep in mind that you may not get to work close to cars in these roles. Engineers and designers are involved in creating new ideas and refining existing vehicles. That means you’ll spend a lot more time around parts and sculptures than whole cars.

Learning to Be a Mechanic

Technicians are always in demand in the automotive industry. Many avenues can lead you to a career turning wrenches — some lead to a place at a dealership or corporate operation, while others will land you running a small garage of your own. Both routes have their pros and cons.

You can learn a lot about cars just by working on your ride at home. Make sure you’ve got a serviceable workspace that’s safe to work in, get yourself some basic tools and a service manual and commit to doing your own repairs.

Once you’ve got the basics down, you can pursue a serious program. That might mean attending a trade school and choosing a specialty like diesel engines or ECU tuning, or getting an entry-level job with a marque that offers in-house training. As you develop more skills, manufacturers and industry experts will become available to you.

Getting certified is the first major milestone in your career. After that, you can continue to develop your skills through additional clinics, supplementary programs and personal projects.

Driving

Wouldn’t it be great if we could all just grow up to be race car drivers? Not everyone wants that reality, but for those who do, motorsports are just as exclusive as any professional contest and orders of magnitude more expensive.

There are other options, however. You can be a professional driver for a business, get your commercial driver’s license and transport goods — an important role in our nation’s economy — or even get a side job with a ride-sharing service. If you’re not picky about what you’re driving, you can get paid to do what you love.

Other Jobs

You can be around cars even working in other industries. If you’ve got experience with cars and are a talented communicator, you could have a future in automotive journalism. Are you handy with a camera? Car shows, races and other public events make great material for photographers, and you’ll get to be around some of the best-looking cars.

Even if you’re just a kid looking for a foot in the door, there are opportunities out there. My first gig was detailing cars in a hot garage. I’m sure Jeff Gordon didn’t envy me, but I got to sit behind the wheel of cars I thought were completely unattainable at the time — only if it was just to move them from the shop to the parking lot.

Tags: 

Share this:

About the Author

Scott HuntingtonScott Huntington and is an automotive journalist who has written for dozens of auto sites, including Yahoo Autos, Hooniverse, GT Spirit, The Mustang Source, and more. Scott's website, www.OffTheThrottle.com, and YouTube channel are popular automotive destinations.

View all posts by Scott Huntington
How to Have Fun With Cars on Your Family Vacation
Everything Else

How to Have Fun With Cars on Your Family Vacation

Jul 14 2017 Scott Huntington 0

For many car enthusiasts, learning to appreciate cars starts in the family garage. You grow up around the cars mom …

Read More

The Best Car Museums in the World
Everything Else

The Best Car Museums in the World

Jul 6 2017 Scott Huntington 0

If you’re reading this, you probably know the most popular cars in the world include a Corolla, a Ford pickup …

Read More

The 5 Best Car Videos From ‘Mythbusters’
Everything ElseVideos

The 5 Best Car Videos From ‘Mythbusters’

Jun 23 2017 Scott Huntington 0

When it comes to coolest jobs, it’s hard to beat Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman of Discovery Channel’s “Mythbusters.” The …

Read More

How to Pick Out a Work Truck
Everything Else

How to Pick Out a Work Truck

Jun 8 2017 Scott Huntington 0

In the time before pickup trucks became the leather-lined commuter cars they are today, owning a truck was about practicality. …

Read More

Top Things to Add to Your Car to Become a Pro Driver

May 31 2017 Roy Glass 0

Ridesharing services are hiring drivers in cities all over the country. People are excited to earn money on their own …

Read More

Want to Fix Your Car? First, Fix Your Garage
Everything Else

Want to Fix Your Car? First, Fix Your Garage

May 21 2017 Scott Huntington 0

There’s nothing worse than being stifled when you need to make an easy fix. When it comes to car repairs, …

Read More

Leave a Reply

Sign-up for Awesomeness!