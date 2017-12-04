Ford Motor Company is issuing two safety recalls, two safety compliance recalls and expands a recall in North America. Details are as follows:

2016 Ford F-150 and 2016 Ford Explorer vehicles for loose front power seats

Ford is issuing a safety recall in North America for approximately 202,274 2016 Ford F-150 and 2016 Ford Explorer vehicles equipped with front power seats that may experience looseness of the front seat adjuster assembly.

In affected vehicles, the upper left-hand pivot bolt for the front power seat adjuster may loosen or fall out. A front seat cushion with a missing upper left-hand pivot bolt may experience increased movement in a crash and not properly restrain occupants, increasing the risk of injury.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include: 2016 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2016 to April 19, 2016 2016 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2016 to April 19, 2016 2016 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2016 to April 19, 2016

The recall involves approximately 202,274 vehicles in North America including 177,264 in the United States and federalized territories, 22,620 in Canada and 2,390 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S40.

Dealers will measure the torque of the power seat track upper pivot link bolt. If the bolt passes the torque inspection, dealers will remove and clean the bolt, apply new threadlock, and reinstall the bolt to the specified torque. This repair will complete the recall. If the bolt fails the torque inspection, threadlock will be added and the bolt will be reinstalled as an interim repair for sold units until the final repair is available. The final repair will include replacement of the lift link with new bushings and fasteners. All repairs will be performed at no cost to the customer.

2017 Ford motorhome and commercial stripped chassis incomplete vehicles equipped with antilock brake system for missing valve block ball plugs in brake hydraulic electronic control units

Ford is issuing a safety recall in North America for approximately 392 2017 Ford motorhome and commercial stripped chassis incomplete vehicles equipped with antilock brake system for missing valve block ball plugs in brake hydraulic electronic control units.

In affected vehicles, the hydraulic electronic control unit may leak brake fluid or ingest air during electronic brake distribution and/or antilock brake system activation. The amount of fluid that leaks is dependent on the number and duration of electronic brake distribution and antilock brake system events that occur. Air ingestion into the hydraulic electronic control unit may result in unexpected increased brake pedal travel. Sufficient loss of brake fluid during electronic brake distribution and antilock brake system events may result in increased pedal travel and/or increased stopping distance, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include 2017 Ford F-53 and F-59 vehicles built at Detroit Chassis, Nov. 10-17, 2016.

The recall involves approximately 392 vehicles in North America including 390 in the United States and two in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S41.

Dealers will inspect the hydraulic electronic control unit for missing valve block ball plugs. A hydraulic electronic control unit with missing plugs will be replaced. There will be no charge for these services.

2011-12 Ford Explorer vehicles to replace rear suspension toe links

Ford is expanding a safety recall in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, adding approximately 3,396 2011-12 Ford Explorer vehicles for replacement of rear suspension toe links. A previous action for 2013-17 Ford Explorer and Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles was announced in April 2017. The total number of vehicles now included in this action is 24,114.

Affected vehicles operated in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba can experience unique mud accumulation in the rear frame pocket where the rear suspension toe link attaches to the frame, impeding articulation of the toe link, which may result in toe link fracture. A vehicle with a fractured toe link may experience noise and unusual vehicle handling characteristics, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is aware of three accidents, one with injuries, associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles included in this expansion are 2011-12 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, Nov. 22, 2010 to Feb. 5, 2012, and located in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S11.

Dealers will replace the left- and right-hand rear suspension toe links with a redesigned toe link.

2018 Ford Transit Connect vehicles to replace side air curtains

Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall in Canada for 43 2018 Ford Transit Connect vehicles to replace driver and passenger side air curtains.

In affected vehicles, a tear in the fabric of the side air curtain may occur during deployment, which could result in a reduction in the duration of the side air current inflation. A side air curtain that does not inflate correctly may not properly restrain an occupant in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include 2018 Ford Transit Connect vehicles built at Valencia Assembly Plant, July 8, 2017 to Oct. 10, 2017.

The recall involves approximately 43 vehicles in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17C19.

No vehicles are in the possession of customers. Ford and its dealers will replace the driver and passenger side air curtains.

2018 Ford Expedition vehicles for second-row seat track travel and assembly bolt concerns