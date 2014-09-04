The Pros And Cons Of the Engine Flush: What You Need To Know

We all know that engines need oil to lubricate their internal moving parts. Engine oil is the same as the blood we humans need for our internal organs to function. The kidneys and liver in our bodies make sure that our blood is clean and fresh. In a car engine, it’s the job of the oil filter to make sure any contaminants or foreign objects don’t circulate through the motor.

While us humans can filter out waste products from the blood (i.e. going for a pee), the same comparison can’t get made with car engines. Sure, an oil change every so often helps, but they can never get rid of all the old oil!

There is some debate about whether engine flush is the best thing since sliced bread. Or, whether it is something that can cause catastrophic engine failure! In today’s article, I will discuss the pros and cons of engine flush. Today, you will learn whether engine flush is a good idea for your car or not.

Pro: it cleans the crud from your engine

The biggest selling point about engine flush is that it’s a product designed to clean the crud from your engine. After many oil changes, a buildup of sludge occurs inside of your car’s engine.

In some cases, it can prevent oil from flowing well in the engine. In a worst-case scenario, the sludge can block up the oil galleries and even cling to the oil pump at the bottom of your engine.

Just imagine; the oil pump ceases to work whilst your engine is running thanks to the sludge buildup. Your engine then becomes an expensive paperweight!

When you run some engine flush through your engine, it will break down that sludge buildup. A couple of oil changes later, and your engine’s internals are clean and free-flowing.

Con: it can cause other problems in your engine

The naysayers out there say that using engine flush is akin to signing a death warrant for your engine. But what they don’t tell you is that engine flush will help you to identify other problems with your engine!

All engines use rubber oil seals. As you might know, rubber doesn’t last forever! After a few years, those essential rubber oil seals will become worn and be subject to years of use and abuse.

The oil seals in a lot of old engines don’t leak because the sludge blocks any holes in them! So when you use engine flush, there is nothing to stop the oil from leaking out of those holes.

Pro: it’s cheap and easy to use

According to Hilton Garage, a can of engine flush only costs a few bucks. Let’s put it this way; it’s cheaper to buy than six litres of engine oil!

All you have to do is add some engine flush into the area where you would usually put engine oil. You then run the engine on idle for a few minutes, and then drain the oil.

Con: you can only use it when you’re changing the oil

Engine flush is not a product that you can use for a long period. As stated above, you use it just before an oil change.

If you drive your car as normal with engine flush, you are likely to damage the engine! That is because you are in effect thinning the oil out too much!

What are your thoughts on engine flush? Do you love it or loathe it? Let us know!