Toyota Issues Recall on 2017 86 Sports Car for Park Issue
Dec 21 2016
Toyota Motor North America, Inc., announced that it is conducting a safety recall of certain Model Year 2017 Toyota 86 vehicles in the U.S.  Ninety-four vehicles are involved.

In the involved vehicles, connectors for the automatic transmission key interlock may not have been connected during pre-delivery service prior to sale.  If this was not connected, it is possible to remove the key in gear positions other than “Park.”  This could increase the risk of vehicle rollaway and a crash.  Models with a key fob and ignition button are not affected.

All known owners of the involved vehicles will be notified by first class mail starting in January and instructed to return the vehicle to a Toyota dealer to have the ignition key interlock function confirmed, and if necessary, the delivery mode connector will be connected at no charge.

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is subject to change over time.  For the most up-to-date Safety Recall information on Lexus, Toyota and Scion customers should check their vehicle’s status by visiting http://www.toyota.com/recall and entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).  Safety Recall inquiry by individual VIN is also available at the NHTSA site: safercar.gov/vin.  For any additional questions, customer support is also available by calling Toyota Customer Service at 1-800-331-4331 or Lexus Customer Service at 1-800-255-3987.

