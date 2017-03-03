World’s Largest Vintage Tractor Auction Coming to Wisconsin

Mecum Auctions’ Gone Farmin’, the largest vintage-tractor auction company, will return to the Mississippi Valley Fair Center in Davenport, Iowa, March 30-April 1, for its 2017 Spring Classic auction with more than 400 vintage tractors and 300 rare signs and farm relics consigned from across the nation.

The spotlight will shine radiantly on a legendary powerhouse: a 1970 Allis-Chalmers 220 (Lot S44) with front-wheel assist that would be a dominating anchor to any tractor collection. For International enthusiasts, a 1968 International 1256 (Lot S65) with front-wheel assist from the Steve Sickafoose Collection, complete with a rebuilt motor and a new clutch, is a can’t-miss machine. John Deere lovers will be dazzled with a rare 1938 John Deere BWH-40 (Lot F39), one of only 16, and completely restored with new paint. Prairie-gold enthusiasts will be captivated with the 1938 Minneapolis-Moline UDLX (Lot F49) that will be offered. This tractor was the first tractor built with a cab and was labeled the ‘Comfortractor.’ It was designed with a dual purpose—for use in the field and to drive to town, with the ability to reach a top speed of 45 miles per hour. Only 125 of these rare gems were built.

In addition to the individual auction highlights, there will be 13 private collections offered at the Gone Farmin’ 2017 Spring Classic including a group of nine tractors from the late founder of the Chik-fil-A Corporation: Truett Cathy. Other tractor collections include four Internationals from the aforementioned Steve Sickafoose Collection, a group of four steel-wheeled John Deere tractors from the 1920s and ‘30s from the Richard Nelson Collection, 11 tractors from the George Ashbacher Collection, six meticulously restored International and Farmall tractors from the King Collection and five beautifully restored tractors, including the Allis-Chalmers D10 Series 2 (Lot F151) from the Don Russell Carlisle Iowa Museum Collection.

In addition to the tractors up for auction, more than 300 rare signs and farm relics will be offered on Friday, March 31, following the tractors, including a rare single-sided wood smalt-paint John Deere sign (Lot M65).

An auction preview will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at the Mississippi Valley Fair Center. Food will be provided and live music will be performed by Back Country Roads.