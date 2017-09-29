VW Adds Best Warranty In the Business, Surpassing Even Hyundai/Kia
Sep 29 2017
VW Adds Best Warranty In the Business, Surpassing Even Hyundai/Kia

For the 2018 model year, most new Volkswagen vehicles in the United States will come with the People First Warranty, a six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout its duration.

The six-year/72,000-mile People First Warranty includes powertrain coverage for engines, transmissions and optional 4Motion® all-wheel-drive systems. Additionally, all the elements of the People First Warranty can be transferred to subsequent owners for up to six years or 72,000 miles, whichever occurs first, from the date it was first sold new.

Most mainstream competitors to the Volkswagen brand in the United States such as Honda, Toyota and Ford offer only a three-year/36,000 mile basic warranty and a five-year/60,000 mile powertrain warranty on their cars and SUVs. While Hyundai and Kia offer a five-year/60,000 mile basic warranty and a higher time and mileage limit on their powertrain limited warranties, if the vehicle is sold to a second owner, the powertrain limited warranty is not transferable beyond five years or 60,000 miles from the date it was first sold new.

