Moving to a new house always brings about feelings of excitement and happiness, as well as stress and anxiety. It’s a lot of work to pack up all your belongings and move them to a new home, making sure things stay organised and safe. If you’re gearing up for a big move yourself, then you’re going to want to read on and make use of these five tips that will help ensure the move is smooth and stress-free.

Look into a Van Hire

First things first, you need to figure out how you’ll be transporting all your belongings to your new home. Ideally you want to make as few trips as possible, which means your own vehicle isn’t going to cut it. Not only that, it’s not going to be able to accommodate your larger items. This is why so many people opt for hiring a van.

Take for example the cheap van hire Birmingham through Empire Van Hire. You will be able to choose from a variety of sizes and styles of vans, so you can find the one that best matches your needs.

Pack a Little Bit at a Time

One of the biggest mistakes people tend to make when moving is waiting until the last minute to pack, and then rushing around all frazzled and stressed. Instead, tackle the packing a little bit at a time. Even if that means just a half hour a day for a couple of weeks, you’ll find that things will be more organised and a whole lot less stressful.

Get a Plan with Your Packing and Unpacking List

While most people are aware of the packing list and how much it can help, did you know that an unpacking list can be just as useful. This will help you on the other end to stay organised and ensure that nothing has been forgotten or lost in the move.

Get All Your Packing Supplies in Advance

The last thing you want to worry about while you’re packing is running out of packing supplies. Instead you’ll want to pick up things like boxes, bin bags, packing tape, bubble wrap, etc. all in advance. This will help to keep the actual packing stage smooth and moving forward at a good pace.

Use Smaller Boxes

Another mistake people often make is to use over-sized boxes that they end up filling full of items. What you don’t think about is that you need to pick that box up to load it into the van, and then into the new home. The last thing you want to do is put your back out or injure yourself while moving. Keep the boxes small and you’ll make your life much easier.

Moving Doesn’t Have to be a Stressful Event

Taking the time to organise and spread out the packing can really help to make your move much smoother, allowing you to focus on the excitement involved in moving to a new place.