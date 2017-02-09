How To Stop A Car Crash Crushing Your Confidence

A car crash is a reality few drivers like to face. It is, after all, the ultimate fear. Even so, it’s a reality we all have a responsibility to face up to. If you’re unlucky enough to have had an accident, it’s a reality you definitely won’t be able to ignore. An accident can leave you shaken and unsure about driving again. It’s understandable. But, the longer you avoid getting back behind the wheel, the harder it’ll be to start driving again. It’s important you come to terms with what happened and get back on the horse, as it were. Here are some tips about how to regain confidence on the road!

TAKE SOME TIME OUT

Contrary to the idea of getting back on the horse, take time out from driving. If you don’t do this, you may go back before you’re ready. We all know that panicking on the road can be a danger to you and those around you. Take at least a week or so to process what happened. Use the time your car is in auto repair to do this. By processing, we don’t mean that you dwell on the accident. Accept that it happened and learn not to fear it. If it helps, consider why it happened and how you could prevent the same again.

…BUT NOT TOO LONG

Remember not to take too long to process. As we said before, the longer you stay away from driving, the harder it will be to get back on the road. As soon as your car is back from repairs, start driving again. Don’t push yourself too far to start. If you’re only able to go for short drives, that’s okay. It’s worth avoiding dangerous intersections to start with anyway. Eventually, though, you will need to push yourself onto daunting roads. Make an effort to arrange trips you’re excited about that force you out of your comfort zone. Arrange to see friends, or go out for the day. Decide whether you would prefer to have a passenger when you first make the leap. The moral support may be a comfort. Consider, too, that it could cause more stress. Weigh up whether it’s something you want.

TALK ABOUT THE ACCIDENT

If it’s been a while and you’re still struggling to drive, it may help to speak of the accident. It’s hard to talk about traumatic experiences, but keeping it bottled won’t help. Again, try not to dwell on the accident too much. Pick a friend you can confide in. Talk about the crash a little, then explain how it has left you feeling. Your friend may be able to give you some advice that will help. Even if they can’t, talking things through will help you put them in perspective. If you know a friend who has suffered an accident too, talk to them. Ask them how they got the confidence to go back to driving. Speaking with someone who has overcome those accident demons will inspire you.